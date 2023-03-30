Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool ‘remain keen’ on £85k-p/w target who they ‘really appreciate’

Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool ‘remain keen’ on a summer move for Matheus Nunes, a player who they ‘really appreciate’.

Multiple sources have talked up a potential switch to Anfield for the £85,000-a-week midfielder (FBref), with Football Insider recently reporting that the Reds lead that particular transfer race, while James Pearce mentioned in a Q&A for The Athletic that ‘he’s an option for this summer’.

Another reliable reporter has now thrown further weight behind the possibility of Jurgen Klopp’s team signing the 24-year-old.

Romano exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest Daily Briefing: “The Reds really appreciate Portuguese star Matheus Nunes and remain keen on him. They already discussed him as a potential target before he signed for Wolves.”

While Nunes certainly isn’t what you’d call a prolific midfielder – he yet to score in 29 appearances for Wolves since joining them last summer (Transfermarkt) – Liverpool evidently see something in him if they’re so keen on trying to bring him to Anfield.

Klopp’s side came up against him four times in the space of eight weeks earlier this year, with the Portuguese midfielder proving to be an imposing presence in some of those games.

In just 27 minutes on the pitch in the 2-2 FA Cup draw in January, he won six of his seven duels, while coming out on top in four of his battles in the subsequent replay at Molineux (as per Sofascore).

He again won six of his seven personal duels when Wolves beat Liverpool 3-0 in February and came out on top in eight battles as his side were beaten at Anfield a month later (Sofascore).

These figures show that he’s a combative, no-nonsense presence in midfield, although he’s also capable of being deployed out wide, having played on the left flank in both Premier League games against the Reds (Transfermarkt).

We can expect to hear plenty more between now and the summer regarding the Reds and Nunes.

