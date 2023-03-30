Ex-EPL player who’s worked under Klopp wants to replicate ‘greed’ of Liverpool boss in new role

One player who’s worked under Jurgen Klopp is aiming to derive inspiration from the Liverpool manager as he enters his first coaching role.

Marco Stiepermann, who made seven appearances under the 55-year-old at Borussia Dortmund (Transfermarkt) and later played in the Premier League with Norwich, is set to finish his playing career at the end of this season and take charge of amateur outfit ASC 09 Dortmund.

Despite barely featuring under the current Reds boss at Signal Iduna Park, the 32-year-old’s recent comments illustrate just how profound an impact his former manager had on him.

In an interview with BILD, the Wuppertaler midfielder said: “Even as a young player, I was fascinated by how Kloppo was able to grab us as a team from the first to the last man and develop this greed in us. Even today you feel that all players love him. I will also take everyone with me.

“We were the most disgusting team against the ball for a few years. I want to get that in my boys too. A dear team that does not work properly against the ball will not be successful.”

If Stiepermann is looking for coaching influences to try and replicate as he begins his career on the touchline, he could hardly have a better role model than Klopp.

The ex-Norwich man is clearly a big fan of the ‘gegenpressing‘ model with which the Liverpool manager is synonymous, while it’s also striking to see him reference how the players in the 55-year-old’s squads ‘love’ the Reds boss.

While tactical nous is an obvious prerequisite for anyone wishing to forge a successful managerial career in professional football, winning over the players with sound man management is also imperative.

Judging by Stiepermann’s comments, this is an area where Klopp has excelled.

Furthermore, the Liverpool manager’s CV shows exactly why aspiring young coaches strive to emulate him.

Alongside the seven trophies he’s won at Anfield, including the Premier League and Champions League, he’s also lifted silverware five times (most notably two Bundesliga titles) with Borussia Dortmund (Transfermarkt).

We wish Stiepermann well as he sets out on his coaching career, and it certainly seems like he’s picking an ideal master in Klopp to use as an influence as he looks to instil a ‘greed’ for victory in the players of ASC 09 Dortmund.

