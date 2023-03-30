(Video) Liverpool squad screaming over what Arthur Melo did in training rondo

Arthur Melo had his Liverpool teammates in fits after consigning Ben Doak to the worst fate in a training rondo ahead of the second league meeting with Manchester City.

The Juventus loanee was spotted nutmegging the Reds youngster after inviting him in with an, at first, seemingly ill-advised touch.

The Scot collapsed held his head in disbelief and will surely be opting for a more cautious approach next time when pressing the midfielder.

Unlucky, Ben!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official Twitter account:

