Virgil van Dijk ready for ‘battle and war’ as Liverpool’s ‘interesting week’ begins against Man City

Virgil van Dijk has claimed he’s ready for a ‘battle and war on the pitch’ against Manchester City on Saturday as Liverpool prepare for what the Netherlands captain has called ‘an interesting week’.

Following the Reds’ trip to the Etihad this weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s men then take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night before welcoming league leaders Arsenal to Anfield the following Sunday.

Our No. 4 is focussing on each game at a time, however, and has been looking ahead to coming up against his international teammate and good friend Nathan Ake.

“I am very close with Nathan, also in everyday life,” van Dijk said (as quoted by MEN). “We live close to each other, our families get along very well and we see each other every week. Nat has been in a good flow all year but he is also modest.

“He is playing so well at the moment and is so important for our national team and Man City. He is achieving a very consistent level and people do not realise that is the hardest thing for a footballer to do.

READ MORE: Pundit claims ‘the pressure is on Man City’ in ‘nightmare’ Liverpool clash

“I am happy for him because I see what’s going on behind the scenes and how much he’s put in for it. On Saturday, he will probably be up against Mohamed Salah and hopefully we can get a good result.

“When the whistle blows, it’s battle and a war on the pitch. After that, we pick up the friendship again and there are more important things in life than football.”

Van Dijk started alongside Ake recently as the Netherlands were humiliated 4-0 at the Stade de France before again featuring alongside the City defender as Ronald Koeman’s side defeated Gibraltar 3-0 a few days later.

Some have suggested that the former Southampton defender hasn’t quite been at his best this season but the 31-year-old is eager to help his side in their pursuit of a top four finish.

“I am going to recover in the next few days and then the focus will be on City,” added van Dijk. “We are now in two very different situations.

“Manchester City are fighting for the title and we hope to force Champions League football. With games against City, Chelsea and Arsenal, it will be an interesting week for us.”

Let’s hope for a huge performance at the Etihad on Saturday.

Klopp’s side will be boosted by the potential return of Luis Diaz to the match day squad while the Sky Blues will be without Phil Foden who underwent surgery to remove his appendix recently and Erling Haaland faces a race against time to be fit for the clash as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!