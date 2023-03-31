28-year-old offered to AC Milan ahead of Anfield departure this summer – report

It’s set to be a summer of many incoming deals at Liverpool but one man who is set to depart the club looks to have been linked with another potential destination, that could see him reunite with Divock Origi.

As reported by calciomercato: ‘Maldini and Massara have been offered several players in the last period: one of these is Keita who will leave Liverpool at the end of the season once the contractual terms expire’.

It’s seems very likely that Naby Keita will depart the club when his contract runs out at the end of the campaign and he is probably going to head through the exit door with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, Bobby Firmino and maybe James Milner.

With the many midfield options heading away from Merseyside, that seems to pave the way for many different new players coming into our club and a very busy transfer window.

Although many of our outgoings will be exiting for free, it will still be interesting to see where some stalwarts of Jurgen Klopp’s squad will end up by the start of the new campaign.

AC Milan have already given a home to a former Kop hero and, although our No.8 hasn’t hit the heights of the Belgian goal scorer, he could suit Italian football well and this could be one to watch.

