Alexander-Arnold on what Liverpool ‘need’ to do to ‘earn’ a result against City

Liverpool and Manchester City has become one of the best games in the Premier League and the past six years of competition between the sides has shaped the landscape of English football, with Trent Alexander-Arnold now assessing how his team can win the game.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the 24-year-old said: ‘Every time you play against Man City, the motivation’s there no matter what. Over the past five, six years, I would say us and them have been the best teams in the league, and they show their quality year in, year out and consistently.

‘They’re always up there as one of, if not the best team in the world. That’ll be the same on Saturday. We need to play a really good game and execute our game plan to have a chance of winning it. I think we’re able to go there and get the result but it’s about making sure we earn it’.

We all know that gap between the teams this season is larger than it has been in previous campaigns and that we’re far below the league position we would like to be in, for a game of this magnitude.

However, with 12 games remaining and the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez back in the squad – this feels like the perfect chance to attack the tail-end of the season and try and secure ourselves a top-four finish.

We’ve had really struggles in securing form, fitness and confidence but let’s hope the mental reset from the international break can reinvigorate us all for what could be a memorable end.

First though, we’ve got to get a result at the Etihad Stadium and then follow this up with tough games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Once we see how many points we’ve acquired from those games, we will have a much better idea of how likely it is to hear the Champions League anthem at Anfield next season.

