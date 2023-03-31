Alexander-Arnold on ‘spark’ brought to the squad by £37m star’s return to training

Trent Alexander-Arnold will know as well as anyone that the upcoming three fixtures for Liverpool are probably going to define how our season will pan out but the return of one man could be the catalyst for run of good results.

Speaking with the club’s official website, our No.66 said about Luis Diaz: ‘He’s a top player, a top lad. It’s been a tough season for him to see him out so much. But he’s back, he’s back smiling, he’s enjoying his football, so that’s all you can ask [for].

‘With a player like that, he brings enthusiasm to the team and brings a spark that not many players have. It’s exciting to have him back’.

The Colombian started the campaign as our most promising attacking outlet but a cruel injury against Arsenal and a setback in Dubai has meant that we’ve barely had the chance to enjoy watching him play.

Signing in January last year for an initial £37m (via Sky Sports), he had been given the chance to settle into the squad and was ready to kick on in this campaign but he and we have struggled to be able to do so.

The Scouser in our team is clearly excited with the prospect of having him back and whether Jurgen Klopp wants to risk our No.23 against Manchester City, ahead of facing Arsenal and Chelsea – we will have to wait and see.

One thing that is for sure though, the ability to have six attackers at our disposal should help us gain more points in the end of this grueling campaign and hopefully in the next three tough fixtures.

