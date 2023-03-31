City, Chelsea and Arsenal; three games that ‘define the season’ – Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool’s next three matches mean as much as the final nine that follow them but Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking about the importance of winning every one of them, if we want a top-four challenge.

Speaking on the club’s official website, the 24-year-old said: ‘Definitely, I think [if] we get three big results and it’s game on really, and hopefully the season pushes on to be a good one.

‘These three results can define the season if we let it and if we want it to. We want to go out there and win all three games – and that’s our plan’.

READ MORE: (Video) Jones “poured cold water on” links to 23-year-old free transfer this summer

It’s going to be a mammoth task to expect that Jurgen Klopp’s side can win the next three games but we all know that there is the quality within our side for us to achieve this feat.

With Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez returning from injury, an international break to reset the mind and a clear goal of 12 remaining matches to achieve our goals – it may help focus all the players on the task as hand.

History tells us that we can win 12 on the bounce but this season has provided a different story and coming off the back of defeats to Real Madrid and Bournemouth – our soft underbelly has been far too often exposed.

If we can keep results, fitness and form on our side – then Champions League football is attainable and now it’s up to the players to prove that we deserve that spot.

Three poor results though – we will get what we deserve for a rollercoaster season of too many downs and not enough ups.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!