(Video) “Love the hair!” – Curtis Jones can’t help but compliment teammate’s new hairstyle in training

Liverpool fans will be cautiously optimistic about the the return of several players from injury in time to face Manchester City this weekend but Curtis Jones was more excited to see the new look of one of his teammates.

As shared on the club’s Twitter account, our No.17 can be heard saying: “I like your hair bro, I love the hair!” to Luis Diaz.

With Jurgen Klopp already commenting on his disbelief at how the Spanish speaking Colombian and the Scouser even manage to talk to each other, nevermind have a clear friendship, it’s great to see that this bond has continued.

Although many see him as a young squad player, the 22-year-old is one of two local lads in the side and he does have a role of helping new players settle in and he’s obviously doing that very well.

You can watch the interaction between Jones and Diaz (from 0:20) via @LFC on Twitter:

Go behind the scenes as we get set for our @PremierLeague return this weekend 📽 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 30, 2023

