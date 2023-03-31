‘Exceptional’ Liverpool star may never be seen in a red shirt again after sustaining yet another injury

Naby Keita may have played his last game for Liverpool after sustaining yet another injury while away on international duty with Guinea.

The 28-year-old, whose current deal at Anfield expires in the summer, was replaced at half-time as his nation went onto defeat Ethiopia 3-2 in their AFCON qualifier clash on Monday.

Goal’s Neil Jones (via This Is Anfield), has reported that the former RB Leipzig man will ‘almost certainly’ miss the Reds’ trips to Manchester City tomorrow and Chelsea on Tuesday with a ‘full diagnosis’ of the injury expected today.

READ MORE: Alexander-Arnold on what Liverpool ‘need’ to do to ‘earn’ a result against City

The central midfielder, who Jurgen Klopp has previously labelled as ‘exceptional’ (in comments relayed by HITC), has spent the majority of his Liverpool career on the treatment table and has therefore never lived up to the expectations many had for him when he moved to Merseyside for £52m in 2018.

Keita is expected to join Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in leaving the club as a free agent in the summer with strengthening our midfield options this summer believed to be the club’s main priority.

Our No. 8 has featured just 13 times for the Reds so far this campaign (across all competitions) and depending on the seriousness of his current injury, we may never see him play for the club again.

Reports are suggesting that the Guinean has been offered to AC Milan and we wish him all the best for the future.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!