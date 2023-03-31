Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool still in for ‘complete package’ despite insider claim

Liverpool are still considering Evan Ndicka amongst a handful of names lined up as potential options to bolster the backline this summer.

This follows Anfield insider Neil Jones’ claim on Redmen TV that the Merseysiders aren’t particularly keen on the French youth international.

“Evan Ndicka is one of the names they are considering, not the only one,” Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside. “There are 4/5 clubs keen on signing Ndicka as free agent – and I’m sure Liverpool will have a list with many players as they plan to strengthen the defence.”

The 23-year-old centre-half is expected to depart Frankfurt on a free transfer come the end of the campaign, which will surely attract interest from a number of top outfits.

Able to play as a left-back and in the holding midfield role, Ndicka would bring genuine positional versatility to the Liverpool squad at a time when it’s most desperately needed.

It’s still unclear exactly how deep the club’s pockets will be in the summer, especially should the worst-case scenario strike and Champions League football take a hiatus from Anfield for at least a season.

This is why snapping up quality talent for a pittance or, in the case of the ‘complete package’ (as described by Frankfurt journalist Christopher Michel for Chronicle Live) free transfer, could be critical for us.

