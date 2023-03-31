Fabrizio Romano issues interesting Mason Mount update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans will be very aware that a midfield overhaul is very much on the cards this summer and one name that has been hotly linked with joining the club – is Mason Mount.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the Chelsea man: ‘I think it’s going to be difficult to get £70m for Mason Mount.

‘At the moment, Chelsea and Mount have still a small chance to continue together with a final round of talks in the next months… but if there will be no agreement again, Mount will be available on the market. Liverpool remain interested, as said many times; and for sure Chelsea will try to sign a new midfielder in the summer’.

With Todd Boehly flashing the cash and looking to really make his mark an already swelled squad of players, the chances of the 24-year-old leaving Stamford Bridge seems to be rather high.

Whether he will then come to Anfield is a whole other matter though and if the reported fee of £70m is touted for the England international, it seems unlikely that we would be able and willing to pay this for a man with one year left on his deal.

We know that the London club will need to let several players go and so a comprise could be met, meaning we can acquire and experienced Premier League player with plenty of miles left in the tank.

Jurgen Klopp likes players who are versatile and so this could be a signing that works for all parties, on paper.

With several bodies needed in this position though and a far from bottomless pit of money on offer, the financial complications seem to be the only stumbling block on this move.

