(Video) Pep Guardiola refuses to rule Erling Haaland out of Liverpool clash despite groin injury

Pep Guardiola is continuing to keep his cards extremely close to his chest regarding the fitness of Erling Haaland as his side prepare for tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Etihad.

The Norwegian, who joined the Sky Blues from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, is currently nursing a groin injury and missed Norway’s Euro qualifiers against Georgia and Spain recently.

He hasn’t been spotted in Manchester City training this week but the Spanish boss has still not ruled his 42-goal forward out of the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager instead claimed he will assess the 22-year-old later today and then make a decision ahead of tomorrow’s lunchtime kick off.

Phil Foden has been ruled out of the game after recently undergoing surgery to have his appendix removed.

Klopp, meanwhile, has ruled Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Luis Diaz out of the game while Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez are back fit after recovering from their respective knocks.

It really wouldn’t surprise us if Haaland was named in the starting XI tomorrow, or at least the City squad, as Guardiola is known for trying to play mind games when it comes to ‘injured’ players.

Check Guardiola speaking below via @SkySportsNew: