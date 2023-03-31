(Video) Klopp says Bentley-like star is in a ‘good way’ but won’t feature against City

Liverpool are preparing to face Manchester City in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp would love to have a full complement of players available but he instead revealed that one key man will miss that match.

Speaking with the media, our boss said: “Thiago is in a good way but was not part of team training yet. I think if things go well he will probably be part of next week’s team training, parts – [that] means we will see when he is back”.

The German, who once claimed that our No.6 was more like a Bentley than a Rolls Royce (via talkSPORT), will be buoyed by the return of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz to training but knows we’re a few weeks away from a full squad.

Let’s hope for no more concerns, like the one picked up by Naby Keita, as we try to win a testing three games of 12 cup finals left this season.

You can watch Klopp’s Thiago update (from 11:46) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

