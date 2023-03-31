‘We are busy’ – Jurgen Klopp makes ‘positive’ admission regarding Liverpool’s summer transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he spent time during the international break to discuss Liverpool’s plans for the summer transfer window.

The Reds have struggled for consistency this term meaning they find themselves seven points adrift of the top four and out of all three cup competitions.

The German tactician is therefore desperate to strengthen his squad ahead of next season with him revealing that the club are already ‘busy’ preparing for the opening of the window on July 1.

“It was good. The players I couldn’t plan training sessions as we didn’t know who was here, so yes (I did use it as time to get prepared for next season),” Klopp told his pre-match press conference (as quoted by the Daily Mail).

“Player side, positive. There are talks, but no decisions. We are busy as you can imagine.”

Liverpool were last in action on March 15 when we were eliminated from the Champions League following a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in Spain (6-2 on aggregate).

The former Borussia Dortmund boss once again expressed his frustration at his side’s lacklustre performance at the Santiago Bernabeu but insisted that the two week break from action has gave him time to ‘settle and go again’.

The Anfield outfit now take on Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their next three games – fixtures that will go a long way in determining whether we achieve a top four finish or not this term.

Klopp continued: “The mini break came at a good time for us. I was ready for a few days without analysing this game again (Madrid) and we don’t even have to talk about it anymore.

“That’s not where we want to be. I have no problem at getting knocked out by Madrid.

“You can play there and lose there but we should show more than we did that night. We tried but we couldn’t and I still don’t like the game.

“I am ready again, I needed a few days to let it settle and go again. It’s a big two months where we can reach a lot or nothing, we’re already planning next season and it’s an important start for that.”

It’s interesting to hear Klopp admit that the club are already planning for the new campaign but you can’t help but feel that achieving a top four finish (or not) will have a huge say in what sort of business we can complete in the summer.

Jude Bellingham, who is believed to be our ‘priority’ transfer target, may only be willing to move to L4 if we’re playing Champions League football next season with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City also in the race for his signature.

Let’s hope we can finish the campaign strongly to give us the best possible chance of completing decent business this summer.

