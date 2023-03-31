Barcelona add two Liverpool superstars to their summer transfer shortlist – report

Barcelona have added Liverpool duo Luis Diaz and Mo Salah to their transfer shortlist as the La Liga giants look to strengthen their squad this summer, that’s according to Catalunya Radio (via Sport Witness).

Despite the Catalan outfit currently sitting 12 points clear at the top of the league, Xavi is eager to add to his attacking options ahead of next season.

The Spaniards are somewhat of a financial mess at the moment, however, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Camp Nou outfit will be banned from entering the transfer market this summer unless they raise £178m – and even then that would leave them with just £71m to spend on new signings.

Liverpool will certainly not be willing to let Diaz leave the club anytime soon while Salah only signed a new long-term deal at Anfield in the summer.

The former has been sidelined with a serious knee injury since October but has returned to team training recently and could be in contention to feature against Manchester City tomorrow while our No. 11 is the club’s top scorer this term with 22 goals (across all competitions).

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his squad ahead of next term to ensure that we’re once again competitive on all four fronts so we certainly believe our main business in the summer will focus on incomings rather than outgoings.

