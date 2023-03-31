Liverpool have ‘contacted’ 26 y/o defender’s ‘entourage’ ahead of potential summer move – report

Liverpool have ‘contacted’ the ‘entourage’ of Sporting Lisbon defender Jeremiah St. Juste ahead of a potential move to Anfield this summer, that’s according to Record (via Sport Witness).

The reports adds that the 26-year-old’s performance across both legs of the Portuguese outfit’s Europa League tie with Arsenal recently left representatives from the Merseysiders with their ‘mouths watering’.

The Dutchman helped his side eliminate the Gunners from the competition and the Reds have now been in contact with his team to discuss a potential deal.

He’s under contract in the Portuguese capital until 2026, but the report adds that a release clause of €45m is included in that deal.

Strengthening and adding reinforcements in midfield is Jurgen Klopp’s main priority this summer but if a quality central defender can be signed at a decent price then it’s business that we should certainly be looking to complete.

St. Juste has been capped at every level for the Netherlands up to U21 level but is yet to feature for the senior side.

The opportunity to join up with his compatriot and play alongside Virgil van Dijk will be one that appeals to the Sporting No. 3 and this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

