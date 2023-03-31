Luis Diaz’s two-word message as he makes his long awaited return to Liverpool training

Liverpool supporters will be overjoyed to see that Luis Diaz is back in training and in contention to feature in our upcoming fixtures, with his last game coming in October against Arsenal.

Now that his return to full training has become official, the Colombian took to his Twitter account to write: ‘Feeling good 😁⚽️💪🏻’ and it’s safe to say that we are too.

Alongside four images, the 26-year-old made it clear that he’s feeling back to his normal self and we all can’t wait to see him flying down the wing for the Reds once again.

Having this feeling taken away from him after what appeared to be an injury comeback for the former Porto man in our post-World Cup Dubai training camp, he and the rest of the club will be eager to ensure that nothing is rushed.

If that means we don’t see much or any of the winger against Manchester City, then so be it – we must prioritise ensuring that he can feature in as much of the final 12 games of the campaign as possible.

With games against Chelsea and Mikel Arteta’s side following our trip to the Etihad Stadium, Jurgen Klopp has a fine balance between our best available players and ensuring we are strongly competitive for all three games.

Whatever decision is made, to have the option of six fit attacking options is brilliant.

You can view the post by Diaz via @LuisFDiaz19 on Twitter:

Feeling good 😁⚽️💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/pZPSlVzjcX — Luis Fernando Díaz (@LuisFDiaz19) March 30, 2023

