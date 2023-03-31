Naby Keita injured again as midfielder yet to return to training from Guinea duty

Naby Keita’s Liverpool career has been far from what we hoped and expected when he first arrived at the club and with just months left on his deal, it looks like it’s set to end in a way that befits the past five seasons.

As reported by Neil Jones for GOAL: ‘Liverpool fear midfielder Naby Keita could be set for yet another lay-off after suffering an injury on international duty with Guinea…

‘Keita has not trained since returning to Merseyside, after being substituted at half-time of Guinea’s 3-2 AFCON qualifying win over Ethiopia on Monday’.

Our No.8 has shown glimpses of the player we thought we were signing from RB Leipzig in 2018 but his time on Merseyside has been largely spent on the treatment table, on the bench or as a bystander on the pitch.

The 28-year-old looks all but confirmed to be leaving the club at the end of the season and so it’s likely we won’t be handing too much game time to him, as Jurgen Klopp plans for a midfield rebuild and is more likely to hand chances to those who will be here next year.

Whether the midfielder is aware of this himself and is starting to wind down, or will come back fighting to prove that he should be given a new contract – that’s up to him.

We all hope he can show us in the final 12 games that he deserves to extend his stay with the Reds but we also know that the evidence we have of watching him play does not suggest he is likely to do this.

