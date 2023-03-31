(Video) Salah can’t help but mock Robertson after brilliant rondo moment

Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and the rest of the Liverpool squad will be very used to engaging in rondos within training and one moment from the last session shows just how serious they take it.

At the start of the drill, the captain of Scotland could be seen shoving the Egyptian skipper into the centre of the circle and saying “No, no – you’re first!”.

Our No.11 duly obliged but it took a matter of seconds for, not only him to win the ball and make his way out of the middle but also to be taking the place of our left-back.

The celebration from the 30-year-old, followed by “Come on Andy, get in!” is great to watch and made all the better by the former Hull City man blaming a bad pass for his dismissal.

You can watch the Salah and Robertson rondo interaction (from 0:24) via @LFC on Twitter:

Go behind the scenes as we get set for our @PremierLeague return this weekend 📽 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 30, 2023

