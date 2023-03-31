Top six modern Liverpool players who have made a name for themselves

Liverpool are a club blessed with a long history chock-a-block with inspirational players and managers, not to mention famous victories and European nights.

Mo Salah

Mo Salah’s impact at Liverpool is more than evident given that he’s scored over 170 goals in more than 290 appearances for the club. The Egyptian earlier played for AS Roma (netting 34 goals and registering 22 assists) Chelsea (six goal contributions) and Fiorentina (13 goal contributions).

It’s safe to say that the form Basel man’s time in the English capital was far from indicative of the kind of talent he’d prove to be under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

Despite the overall struggles of the squad, the No.11 remains the Merseysiders’ top scorer this term with 22 efforts (and 11 assists).

Real Madrid-focused publication Defensa Central have reported that Los Blancos will target Salah to bolster their forward line this summer, though it’s diffucult to see a sale being sanctioned.

Sadio Mane

The Senegalese international is one of the most sensational players to have played for Liverpool – certainly so for the Klopp era.

His humble nature and superb work rate quickly elevated him to the level of Anfield favourite following his switch from Southampton (amongst a number of top player to have made the move to L4).

During his time at Liverpool, Mane enjoyed a six-year stint where he helped the Reds lift every trophy possible in club football.

Mane played 269 games, scored 120 goals and managed a further 48 assists.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard famously played in the middle of the park for Liverpool, famously carrying some sub-par, comparatively to the squads enjoyed by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, first-XIs season after season.

The Englishman’s golden touch lingered after turning to management, ending Rangers’ long wait for a Scottish Premiership title and preventing Celtic from securing their 10th in a row.

Unfortunately, it didn’t quite work out as well for the 42-year-old in the West Midlands with a stint at Aston Villa ending prematurely following a stretch of poor form.

Virgil van Dijk

The Dutch footballer is one of the highest-rated centre-back in world football.

He was the runner-up for the 2019 Ballon d’Or but was named the Best FIFA Men’s Player.

Deemed the final piece of the puzzle alongside Alisson Becker from Roma, the former Southampton man helped shore up the Reds’ backline, propelling the club to back-to-back Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019.

Michael Owen

The last Liverpool player to win the Ballon d’Or, the former England international was a force of nature before a series of major injuries, starting with a torn hamstring aged 19, introduced a slow and painful decline in his powers.

The forward registered a remarkable 158 goals in 297 appearances for the Merseysiders before his ill-advised switch to Real Madrid, which set off a chain of events that would lead to a reputation-destroying (as far as his ties to the Anfield faithful are concerned) move to Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

Luis Suárez

He signed for Liverpool in 2011, where he won the league cup during his first season with the team.

His partnership with Daniel Sturridge was one of the most exhilarating and deadly combinations in Anfield history, coming achingly close to delivering Brendan Rodgers a long-awaited league title in 2013/14.

It wasn’t meant to be and the club’s fortunes took a turn for the worse when the Uruguayan got his dream move to Barcelona the following season.

