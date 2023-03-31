‘We’ll do anything to win’ – Alexander-Arnold on the will to win every game remaining this season

Liverpool have not had the best season, especially when compared to our all-conquering campaigns of the past few years, but now we find ourselves in a position with 12 games remaining to secure Champions League football and Trent Alexander-Arnold knows that we need a near perfect ending in order to achieve it.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the 24-year-old said: ‘I think it’s important for us to go out there and to perform. But when it comes down to this time of the season, it’s more about results than performances.

‘So, we’ll do anything to win the games that we need to. Twelve huge games for us and hopefully we’re able to pick some consistency up along the way and win games because we need the points’.

Our No.66 has been a key member of the team that has won every trophy on offer under Jurgen Klopp and so we know that the quality and mentality is present within this squad of players.

With three key games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal on the immediate horizon, even after those matches there are plenty of challenges ahead of us but that’s what happens with the Premier League.

There are no easy games but with no cup distractions in our way, perhaps the chance to view the upcoming fixtures as 12 cup finals will help us compartmentalise what needs to be done to achieve a top-four finish.

We know that the ability is there to achieve this but we need to do something that has been amiss all year, get a long run of form together and when we need it most.

