(Video) Liverpool fans will love one of Akinfenwa’s picks for Premier League Hall of Fame

Liverpool supporters will no doubt enjoy one of Adebayo Akinfenwa’s selections for the new entries to the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Fifteen iconic players from the division’s 30-year history have been shortlisted for three new places to go alongside 16 existing inductees, with Steven Gerrard currently the only player with Anfield connections to feature.

However, two of his former teammates have been nominated in the latest round of potential entrants, with Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen both on the shortlist.

Akinfenwa, the former Wycombe striker who’s supported Liverpool since childhood, named the three players he’d select to join the Hall of Fame.

Speaking on BT Sport‘s Early Kick Off, he said: “Rio [Ferdinand] goes in there. Midfielders for me, out of that list I think Yaya Toure was a problem. He could do everything.

“With strikers, people are gonna say it’s because I’m a Liverpool man but it would be out of Owen and Fowler. I know Owen won the Ballon D’Or but I just think Fowler was such a natural finisher, so I’d put Robbie Fowler in there.

“That’s my three – Rio, Toure and Fowler.”

The man the Kop affectionately dubbed ‘God’ netted 128 league goals for the Reds (lfchistory.net) and was indeed one of the division’s greatest finishers, so Akinfenwa’s choice to name him among his pick of three is a very fair one.

