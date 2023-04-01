(Video) Alexander-Arnold provides fantastic pass for Diogo Jota to help Salah open the scoring

All eyes will be on the fact that Mo Salah scored against Manchester City in the fourth game of this campaign but plenty of plaudits need to be given to Trent Alexander-Arnold for his role in the goal.

The Scouser in our team collected the ball from Fabinho in a trademark deep-lying right position and his defence-splitting pass was both inch perfect and perfectly timed.

Diogo Jota was found in such space that most of the Etihad Stadium thought he must be offside but a quick VAR check after the finish by our Egyptian King, only showed how brilliant the pass was.

Thankfully our No.20 was able to find a way to push the ball into the path of our No.11 and we could open the scoring, ensuring the pass from our No.66 was not wasted.

