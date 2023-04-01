(Video) Alexander-Arnold’s lack of effort for Grealish’s goal is hard to ignore

Manchester City are a great football team and more than capable of scoring four goals against any team in the world but when you stop pressing and tracking back, like Trent Alexander-Arnold did, then there’s no surprise to see us conceding four goals.

Jack Grealish gave our No.66 a tough game but they were relatively evenly matched in the first-half, then a change of scoreline in the second-half changed the levels of performance too.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold provides fantastic pass for Diogo Jota to help Salah open the scoring

The former Villa man was first allowed time and space to find Kevin De Bruyne, before waltzing into the penalty area unmarked and unchallenged from our right-back.

It’s never nice to criticise our own players but you simply can’t ignore the lack of effort on show for the opposition’s fourth goal of the match.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s defending via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Jack Grealish bags a well-deserved goal to give Man City a 4-1 lead!! 🙌 He is in some serious form at the moment! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/56NUIqJnEX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 1, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!