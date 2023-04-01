Top four Liverpool coaches who brought glory to Anfield

Liverpool Football Club has a rich history of producing some of the finest coaches and managers the game has ever seen, and fans of sports betting have no doubt loved backing the club in recent years whilst it’s been at the peak of England and Europe.

The Reds have had brilliant minds who have guided them to numerous titles and accolades.

Bill Shankly

Bill Shankly is arguably the greatest manager in the history of Liverpool Football Club.

Although his achievements may not hold the same weight as later managers, his impact on the club laid the foundation for all their future success.

Shankly took over a declining Liverpool team in 1959, which was struggling in the second division and had inadequate infrastructure.

He revitalised the Reds by releasing underperforming players and making necessary improvements in all aspects of the team. Along with Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, and Rueben Bennett, he established a group called ‘The Boot Room.’ Liverpool’s resurgence began with their second-division win in 1962, propelling them to top-flight football.

They then won the FA Cup in 1965 and followed it up with a league title in the next season, marking the start of a new era of success for Liverpool.

Bob Paisley

Bob Paisley was pivotal in Liverpool’s dominance during the 70s and 80s. He joined the club’s backroom staff in 1959 and took over as Bill Shankly’s successor in 1973 after waiting for 14 years. As Shankly’s successor, he carried the weight of his predecessor’s legacy and handled the pressure easily.

During his nine-year tenure, Paisley won silverware in eight seasons and secured 20 trophies. He was responsible for building the dynamic partnership between Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish and also brought in legends like Graeme Souness, making Liverpool a formidable force at the time.

Under his leadership, Liverpool won their first three European Cups, and even after stepping down from the managerial role, he got involved with the club until he fell ill in 1992.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp, the charismatic German tactician, arrived at Anfield in 2015 with a vision to take Liverpool to new heights. After breaking Bayern Munich’s monopoly in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, Klopp joined Liverpool FC.

Despite a mediocre Premier League performance in the 2015-16 season, Klopp led the team to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, where they staged a remarkable comeback from a 1-3 deficit to defeat his former club, Borussia Dortmund. The team went on to win against Villareal in the semifinals but lost to Sevilla in the finals.

Klopp implemented the philosophy of gegenpressing and brought out the best in his resources, with players like Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold starting to make their mark. Liverpool cruised to their first Champions League final in 11 years but lost to Real Madrid.

Determined to achieve his goals, Klopp led Liverpool to redemption the following season, winning the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, this triumph was just the beginning of a long journey for Klopp, who later inspired the Reds to their first league title in 30 years despite the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic. With Klopp at the helm, Liverpool’s fans can expect even more fireworks in the coming seasons.

Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish, a Liverpool FC icon, made significant contributions as a player and manager. He played for the Reds for 13 years, forming an impressive partnership with Ian Rush. After Joe Fagan retired in 1985, Dalglish became the club’s first player-manager.

During his first stint as a manager, he led Liverpool FC to great success, winning the league three times and finishing as runners-up twice. However, he was unfortunately unable to lead the side in Europe due to their ban following the Heysel disaster.

While his second stint was not as successful as his first, he still stepped in to stabilize the team when Roy Hodgson got sacked, leading them to an English League Cup win in 2011-12. However, the management was not convinced, resulting in his dismissal at the end of the season.

