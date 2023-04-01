(Video) Pep Guardiola celebrates Alvarez goal right in front of two Liverpool players

Pep Guardiola’s managerial credentials are up there with the best in world football, but he let himself down with one moment during the first half of Manchester City’s clash against Liverpool today.

Mo Salah had fired the Reds in front after 17 minutes but the lead didn’t last long, with Julian Alvarez drawing the home side level shortly before the half-hour mark.

As the City manager celebrated the Argentine’s goal with his back turned to the pitch, he spotted Kostas Tsimikas walking past the technical area and duly appeared to rub it in the Greek defender’s face.

Arthur Melo was the next Liverpool player to meet Guardiola’s eye, with the Spaniard pointedly and sarcastically shaking the on-loan midfielder’s hand, also having a few words for the 26-year-old before again turning to the home fans to lap up the equaliser.

It was tasteless and needless from the 52-year-old, and even Rio Ferdinand seemed to take our side, saying on BT Sport punditry duty: “I don’t know how Tsimikas hasn’t pushed him out of the way there!”

You can see the clip of that incident below, courtesy of @btsportfootball on Twitter: