(Video) Guardiola on ‘exceptional’ Liverpool ahead of Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola was his usual charismatic self in his press conference ahead of facing Liverpool and had time to complement the Reds, after he had provided a fitness update on Erling Haaland.

Speaking with the media, the 52-year-old said: “We know each other for many years, so one more.

“They remain an exceptional team. My opinion doesn’t change. They can beat everyone, like we can beat everyone. One game is one game.”

There’s no doubting the silverware success of the Spaniard but there’s also no question that watching Jurgen Klopp’s press conferences are a lot more entertaining than the droning voice of the former Barcelona man.

