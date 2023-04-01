(Photo) Image shared by James Pearce sums up how ‘chastening’ Liverpool’s day has been

There will no doubt be plenty said and written about Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Liverpool today, but one image shared online by James Pearce sums up how galling a day it’s been for the Reds.

Despite taking the lead through Mo Salah in the 17th minute at the Etihad Stadium, Jurgen Klopp’s side were quickly pegged back by Julian Alvarez, with two quickfire goals by the hosts early in the second half putting the game beyond reach prior to Jack Grealish subsequently compounding the misery.

That makes it nine league defeats this season for the Merseysiders, who’ve lost eight times on the road in 2022/23, and three times in a row in all competitions since the 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United just under a month ago.

Liverpool’s loyal band of travelling supporters have all too often been subjected to away day blues over the last few months, and many of those who made the trip today didn’t make it through the full 90 minutes.

Shortly before the full-time whistle blew, Pearce shared the image of a rapidly emptying away end on Twitter, with the caption: “Lots of empty seats in the away end. Can’t blame them for getting off and swerving the closing stages of this chastening defeat. Been badly let down by this second half performance.”

Like The Athletic journalist said, it’s impossible to blame those Reds supporters who decided not to hang around for the duration of a desperately disappointing defeat at the Etihad.

Even aside from the three goals that City scored after the interval, the second half statistics were utterly grim.

As per Sofascore, the home side had nine shots to Liverpool’s one from the 46th minute onward, with Pep Guardiola’s team also owning 75% of possession and completing 450 passes to our 142.

Once Grealish made it 4-1 in the 74th minute, any lingering doubts there may still have been about the outcome were well and truly banished.

The travelling Reds are so often full of defiance and volume in supporting their team, but the presence of so many empty seats in the away section at the Etihad today encapsulated how chastening an afternoon it truly was for supporters of Klopp’s side.

You can see the photo captured by Pearce below (via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter):

Lots of empty seats in the away end. Can’t blame them for getting off and swerving the closing stages of this chastening defeat. Been badly let down by this second half performance. pic.twitter.com/gOeYfhVgWw — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 1, 2023

