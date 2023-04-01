(Video) ‘Nothing good to say’ – Jurgen Klopp at a loss to explain Liverpool’s latest away slump

Jurgen Klopp was at a loss to try and explain the factors which contributed to Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City today.

Despite hitting the front through Mo Salah, the Reds were swept away during the second half as the home side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium.

It marks the Merseysiders’ eight away defeat in the Premier League this term, and their third loss in a row since last month’s 7-0 romp over Manchester United, and they could find themselves 10 points off the top four if Tottenham win at Everton on Monday night.

Klopp completed his post-match media duties with BT Sport after the match, and the Liverpool manager didn’t try to sugarcoat a hugely disappointing performance from his team against the champions.

The German told Des Kelly: “There’s nothing good to say about this game. This is a game which we have to use, unfortunately, to make clear which things cannot happen. We cannot not have challenges in key areas. We cannot be that open.

“I stand here and I have to explain it but I cannot explain it. I can’t describe it.”

Klopp cut a weary and dejected figure as he tried to make sense of what happened at the Etihad, but the focus will quickly need to be steered towards Tuesday night’s trip to Chelsea as Liverpool try to put today’s defeat behind them.

You can view the manager’s comments in full below, courtesy of @btsportfootball on Twitter: