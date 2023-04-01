Journalist spots Jurgen Klopp ‘fuming’ with Liverpool player over one thing in first half

Jurgen Klopp was spotted’ fuming’ at one Liverpool player over one incident during the first half of the Reds’ clash against Manchester City today.

Mo Salah fired the visitors into a 17th-minute lead at the Etihad Stadium, with Julian Alvarez equalising for the home side 10 minutes later.

The teams went in all-square at half-time, and there was a running battle between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish throughout the first 45.

The duel between the two players got especially feisty shortly before the interval, with the City playmaker indulging in some excessive theatrics, although he was fouled close to the Liverpool penalty area in the 40th minute.

That indiscretion did not go down well with the Reds manager, with journalist Neil Jones – who has been covering the match – tweeting: “Alexander-Arnold and Grealish having a bit of a battle now. City want Alexander-Arnold booked. Klopp fuming at the full-back for a cheap foul out wide.”

The statistics illustrate how much of a spice there’s been between the England teammates during the first half.

Prior to half-time, Grealish had been fouled four times – the most of anyone on the pitch- with Trent giving away two free kicks (as per Sofascore).

While it’d be surprising for defenders to get through a full 90 minutes without committing at least one foul on attackers of Man City’s calibre, we don’t want to be needlessly giving away free kicks in dangerous positions, especially in high-stakes fixtures such as today’s.

More instances such as that certainly won’t impress Klopp, although the City number 10 isn’t exactly doing himself proud with some of his theatrics.

You can see Jones’ tweet on the incident below, via @neiljonesgoal on Twitter:

Alexander-Arnold and Grealish having a bit of a battle now. City want Alexander-Arnold booked. Klopp fuming at the full-back for a cheap foul out wide. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 1, 2023

