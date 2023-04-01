(Video) Klopp: Liverpool ‘need to shuffle things’ and ‘start new’ this summer

Liverpool fans will be very aware of the speculation around an expected busy summer but when you hear similar statements from Jurgen Klopp, it shows that we can start to be excited over the potential volume of transfer activity.

Speaking with the media before our game with Manchester City, the boss said: “I am long enough in the business to know how these things develop. It’s clear after a specific amount of time that you need to shuffle things and kind of start new.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp says Bentley-like star is in a ‘good way’ but won’t feature against City

“That is completely normal, it happens all the time, it’s just rare nowadays that it happens with the same manager because people realise when you sack a manager and bring in a new manager, things change and you readjust the squad. After seven years it was clear that we have to do it.”

Some will say this has come too late but the main thing here is that it’s clear that the 55-year-old is ready and willing to invest in his squad and let’s hope that the owners feel the same way.

You can watch Klopp comments on the need for a squad rebuild (from 1:24) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!