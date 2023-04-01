(Video) Klopp confirms ‘positive’ talks with transfer targets after a busy international break

Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer of transfer business and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he spent much of the international break talking with potential targets.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “It was good. On the player side, it was positive, I would say. But it’s talks, not decisions…we are busy, you can imagine.”

With the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, Bobby Firmino and possibly James Milner heading through the exit door, it’s no surprise to hear that we are ready to welcome new men into the squad.

Although no names were mentioned, it’s unusual to hear the boss be so open with his negotiating plans and so it looks like we can expect a busy summer.

