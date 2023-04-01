(Video) Watch Klopp’s reaction as he finds out Haaland isn’t playing live on air

Liverpool and Manchester City is a game that is always going to be full of world stars and when one is missing from the match, like Erling Haaland, it’s always going to provoke a reaction.

Jurgen Klopp spoke on BT Sport after the teams had been announced but before he’d had a chance to see it and it was Peter Crouch who broke the news to him.

READ MORE: (Video) Three Liverpool changes from the Bernabeu and a return to three up top predicts ex-Red for City clash

The 55-year-old said: “I didn’t see the line-up before I came out, to be honest!”.

Regardless of who Pep Guardiola does field though, it’s always going to be a tough game and we will be prepared to face whatever 11 comes up against us.

You can watch Klopp’s reaction to the Haaland news (from 0:30) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"Yeh, yeh, yeh, you said it to Pep as well!!" 😂😂 Jurgen Klopp talks injury news, preparing for Haaland or Alvarez and whether this season has been his toughest so far… 🎙️ @TheDesKelly | @petercrouch pic.twitter.com/e4XALKtEEr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 1, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!