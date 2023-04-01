Two changes made for Man City clash; Nunez on the bench – confirmed Liverpool team news

After 17 days without a match, Liverpool begin a frantic seven-game April with a trip to champions Manchester City in the Premier League today.

The lunchtime kick-off gives Jurgen Klopp’s side an opportunity to narrow the gap on fourth-placed Tottenham to four points, although it’ll take a performance from the Reds at their best if they’re to win away to Pep Guardiola’s title chasers.

The Merseysiders have had a good record against today’s opponents over the last couple of years, losing just one of their last six head-to-heads, and they’ll be hoping to pounce upon any deficiencies in the home team’s display, with the possibility of a first league double over the Sky Blues since 2015/16.

The Liverpool team news has landed, and the starting XI shows _ changes from the one which started our last match, the Champions League defeat away to Real Madrid in mid-March.

Alisson Becker preserves his record of starting every league game this season, with a familiar back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson in front of him.

There are two changes in midfield, with Harvey Elliott and Jordan Henderson coming back into the side alongside Fabinho, with James Milner dropping out.

Cody Gakpo reverts to a role in the forward line along with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah, who both keep their places. Darwin Nunez has to be content with a place on the bench following his recent ankle injury.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC: