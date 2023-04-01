Noel Gallagher has one big fear over what Liverpool could do to Man City today

Noel Gallagher is fearful that Liverpool could end Manchester City’s Premier League title prospects this afternoon.

The Reds might not be in a title race this year, but with both of the current top two to play in the next nine days, they could yet have a defining say in the destination of the trophy.

Today they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Pep Guardiola’s side, who are currently eight points off leaders Arsenal, a gap which could stretch to 11 by this evening depending on the two teams’ respective results.

Gallagher, who is one of Man City’s most famous supporters, fears that despite Liverpool’s inconsistences this season, they’ll produce a big performance today to dent the champions’ hopes of winning a third successive title.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s The Breakfast Show on Friday, the former Oasis singer/guitarist said: “I think if City were to drop any points here and Arsenal were to win [against Leeds], I mean it is in their hands anyway, but I think if we don’t win and they win this weekend I think we can kiss the title goodbye.

“We know what Liverpool team is going to turn up because they always turn up against us. Always. They will put it all on the line against us tomorrow morning and then probably be dreadful in the game after that.”

Gallagher is quite right to be wary of Jurgen Klopp’s side getting a result at the Etihad today, with the Reds often having the upper hand on City over the past year.

Before the Sky Blues knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Christmas time, Liverpool had won the previous three meetings between the teams and been on a five-match unbeaten run in their head-to-heads.

The 55-year-old’s remark about the Merseysiders potentially taking points off City today but then being ‘dreadful’ in subsequent games might seem like a dig, but there’s little getting away from the Jekyll-and-Hyde nature of our league results this season.

Four of the current top five have lost to the Reds, including Guardiola’s side themselves, with Manchester United copping a 7-0 thrashing at Anfield and both Tottenham and Newcastle losing at home to Klopp’s team.

Conversely, we’ve lost to four of the current bottom eight in Wolves (3-0), Leeds (their only top-flight away win of the campaign), Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth (both promoted last year), with each of those facing the very real prospect of being relegated.

With Arsenal to play next weekend after the City game today (and Chelsea in midweek), Liverpool could yet help to shape the narrative of the title race.

Even if the Reds win today and Gallagher’s worst fears are realised, we’ll soon have the chance to do his team a big favour, although we’ll be viewing it through the prism of trying to bolster our hopes of rescuing a top-four finish.

