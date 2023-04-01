BBC Pundit predicts four-goal thriller between Liverpool and Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City are ready to go head-to-head in the Premier League and both sides are striving for three points, as we try to secure our own individual goals for what has been two differing campaigns.

Writing for BBC Sport, Chris Sutton shared his prediction for the match: ‘3-1. Manchester City cannot afford to slip up here and lose any more ground in the title race. This is a must-win game for them.

‘Liverpool will play on the front foot and try to take the game to City and I am sure they will cause them some problems, but I still worry about the Reds at the other end.

‘Their high defensive line has been found out plenty of times this season and they are so inconsistent that I just don’t trust them to hold out. I fancy City strongly in this one’.

Not exactly the prediction we would be wanting to hear but given the differing seasons both teams have had, there will be plenty of other neutrals who would expect Pep Guardiola’s team to go and claim a victory.

However, Jurgen Klopp will be aware that the mental break provided from an international break could help us prepare for the clash at the Etihad Stadium and for the final 12 games of the campaign.

It has been a season of false dawns for the Reds and every time we look set to go on a run, it seems to be quickly followed by a poor result – normally away from home.

Our run against the top six this season though has been strong and so we can expect that a decent opponent normally brings out a good performance from us and let’s hope this continues.

If everyone doubts us, that can also work in our favour and now it’s time to try and get an unlikely victory but something that we all know are very able to achieve.

