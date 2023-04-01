(Video) Salah breaks another Liverpool record as he opens the scoring against Manchester City

Another Liverpool game, another Mo Salah goal, another club record for the Egyptian King as he extended his amazing run of form against Manchester City, with the opening goal of the game.

In his 19th match against the Citizens, the 30-year-old scored his 11th goal against them as Diogo Jota helped lay the ball off for his teammate.

Our No.20 was found through on goal after a brilliant pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold and most of Pep Guardiola’s defence was left napping.

When the ball fell at the feet of our No.11, he dispatched to score for the fourth time against the Sky Blue outfit this season – the first time in our history a player has done that.

