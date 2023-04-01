(Video) Mo Salah fires Liverpool in front v Man City after VAR check

Mo Salah netted his 23rd goal of the season to fire Liverpool into the lead against Manchester City this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side had a couple of early chances to which Alisson was equal, but when the deadlock was broken in the 17th minute, it was the visitors who scored.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a brilliant through ball to Diogo Jota, who held off Manuel Akanji and laid off the ball for his Egyptian teammate.

Salah duly slammed a first-time finish beyond Ederson, scoring in a fourth different game against City this season.

A quick VAR check confirmed that there was no offside in the build-up, with the goal duly standing and Liverpool drawing first blood at the Etihad Stadium.

