(Video) Three Liverpool changes from the Bernabeu and a return to three up top predicts ex-Red for City clash

Liverpool and Manchester City will have the eyes of the world fixed upon the Etihad Stadium but first comes the team news and one former Red has named the side that he’d like to see line up for the match.

Working for LFC TV, Mark Lawrenson picked the following side: ‘Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibou Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino, Darwin Nunez’.

That would mean James Milner, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota make way from the team that Jurgen Klopp selected for our game against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in our last game, 17 days ago.

We’ll have to wait and see for the official team to drop before we can see how accurate the former Match of the Day man is, with his predicted side for a huge game.

You can watch Lawrenson’s team (from 11:10) via @LFC on Twitter:

