(Video) “We will spend in the summer” – Klopp on spending £100m on one player in the transfer window

News Videos
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp is clearly ready to bring in several players this summer but how much he can spend is a big question and something that he addressed in his latest press conference.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old was asked if he would ever spend £100m on one player and said: “I will not answer the question because we never speak about these kind of things.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp: Liverpool ‘have to’ ‘shuffle things’ and ‘start new’ this summer

“We will spend in the summer, that’s what I can say definitely. The club will spend in the summer, definitely. For who and how many [millions] and stuff like this, there is nothing to say about, really.”

It’s a clear indication that we will be busy but still mysterious enough as not to suggest whether we will land a marquee signing, or sign several good players on lower fees.

You can watch Klopp’s transfer update (from 4:25) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!

More Stories Jürgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *