(Video) “We will spend in the summer” – Klopp on spending £100m on one player in the transfer window

Jurgen Klopp is clearly ready to bring in several players this summer but how much he can spend is a big question and something that he addressed in his latest press conference.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old was asked if he would ever spend £100m on one player and said: “I will not answer the question because we never speak about these kind of things.

“We will spend in the summer, that’s what I can say definitely. The club will spend in the summer, definitely. For who and how many [millions] and stuff like this, there is nothing to say about, really.”

It’s a clear indication that we will be busy but still mysterious enough as not to suggest whether we will land a marquee signing, or sign several good players on lower fees.

You can watch Klopp’s transfer update (from 4:25) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

