‘It happens a lot’ – Jamie Carragher sends advice to Liverpool star following Man City defeat

Jamie Carragher has sent a word of advice to Andy Robertson after the Liverpool full-back made a mistake in the build-up to Manchester City’s equaliser against the Reds yesterday.

The Scotsman attempted to step out of his left back position to engage in midfield but was played around far too easily with the ball moments later in Alisson Becker’s net following Julian Alvarez’s close-range finish.

Our former No. 23 recalled how the Scotland captain made a similar mistake in last season’s Champions League final while telling the ex-Hull City man ‘you can’t always press!’.

“Andy Roberson goes chasing into midfield & leaves his man, it happens a lot (CL final),” the Scouser wrote on his official Twitter account. “You can’t always press!”

A lot of criticism has been directed towards our other full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold this season but Robertson has also been well below par for the majority of the campaign.

His energy and power up and down the left flank is what sets him apart from other players in his position but he does have the tendency to switch off now and again.

Kostas Tsimikas has proved previously that he’s a more than adequate back up for our No. 26 so it’ll be interesting to see which player Jurgen Klopp selects to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Andy Robertson goes chasing into midfield & leaves his man, it happens a lot.

(CL final)

You can’t always press! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 1, 2023

