Ex-Red ‘can’t believe’ one thing ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming clash with Liverpool at Anfield

Steve Nicol ‘can’t believe’ that Arsenal are ‘big favourites’ to beat Liverpool at Anfield next weekend.

The Gunners are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and travel to Merseyside where they’ll be looking to win their first league game at L4 since 2012.

The north London outfit have been in superb form this season, while Jurgen Klopp’s side are seriously struggling for consistency and are facing the prospect of missing out on a top four finish for the first time since the 2015/16 campaign.

“Under normal circumstances I would say wow, they’ve got some tough games. But you know what, other than the City game, they’re big favourites to beat everybody, including Liverpool at Anfield, which I can’t believe I’m saying,” he told ESPN (as quoted by The Boot Room).

“Even in my day, Liverpool against Arsenal at Anfield generally was a tough old 90 minutes for Arsenal. It’s hard to see that happening. They’re in such good form and confident. And the amount of goals they’re scoring, they’re creating chances, the way they’re playing, there really doesn’t seem to be a flaw right now.”

Mikel Arteta really has done an exceptional job at the Emirates – his side play with real intent and energy and it’s going to be extremely hard to keep them quiet next weekend.

Liverpool are the complete opposite of the Gunners this season with yesterday’s performance at the Etihad nothing short of lacklustre.

We do still have players that can cause problems for the Arsenal backline, though, and with the power of Anfield behind the lads there’s no reason why we can’t cause somewhat of a mini upset.

We have a trip to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to worry about first but we urgently need to start picking up points otherwise our pursuit for a top four finish could be all but over by the end of next week.

