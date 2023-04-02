Jurgen Klopp ‘identifies’ 23 y/o Chelsea star as a ‘strong target’ for Liverpool; not Mason Mount – report

Jurgen Klopp has ‘identified’ Conor Gallagher as a ‘strong target’ for the summer as he looks to rebuild his Liverpool midfield, that’s according to the Independent (via Caught Offside).

The 23-year-old, who impressed while on loan at Crystal Palace last season, has featured 33 times for Graham Potter’s side this season (across all competitions) with a large amount of his minutes coming from the substitute’s bench.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have spent over £600m already on strengthening their squad this term and are therefore needing to offload a number of players to reduce their wage bill and to comply with Financial Fair Play requirements.

Gallagher thrived at Selhurst Park last season as he was regularly featuring in the starting XI and a move to Anfield may therefore appeal to him.

His energy and drive from midfield is something that will appeal to our German tactician with both of those things currently lacking in the middle of the park for Liverpool.

Sky Sports reported in January that Everton were keen on bringing the Epsom-born talent to Goodison Park but the Chelsea No. 23 was ‘not keen’ on moving there.

Meanwhile, Gallagher’s teammate, Mason Mount, has also been strongly linked with a move to Anfield recently with reports suggesting that the Reds ‘lead the list’ in the race for the England international’s signature.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of the season and it’s therefore clear that an overhaul in midfield is required this summer.

It’ll be interesting to see what business we complete as we look to be as competitive as possible once again next term.

