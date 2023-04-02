‘I told the boys’ – Klopp reveals his message to Liverpool squad following Man City defeat

Jurgen Klopp admitted that he had ‘nothing to say’ to his Liverpool squad after the Reds fell to a dismal 4-1 defeat against Manchester City yesterday.

The Merseysiders did take the lead through a Mo Salah strike at the Etihad but goals from Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish ensured Pep Guardiola’s side picked up all three points.

The defeat leaves Liverpool seven points adrift of the top four with just 11 games remaining this term and next up is another difficult trip to face Chelsea in the capital on Tuesday night.

Klopp said (as quoted by Liverpool World) “I told the boys there is nothing to say for tonight, everything is obvious and then tomorrow we have to talk about it. We don’t play tomorrow, we play Tuesday and we should play better and more consistent.

“Being good when you don’t feel 100% is not possible in the Premier League. We spoke about it, being 1-0 down changed everything for us. Again, today we conceded two quick goals and it is super difficult if not impossible to come back but we can make it more difficult if you stick to the things you did in your good moments. That is why the difference is so massive.”

We never once looked comfortable yesterday and after City took the lead just a minute into the second half you could see that those in a red shirt lost all confidence.

A huge performance is needed on Tuesday night against Chelsea, another team that are struggling for form this term with them falling to a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Hopefully Luis Diaz is involved in the squad as we need a spark from somewhere if we’re to finish the campaign strongly and snatch a top four finish.

