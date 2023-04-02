Liverpool ‘highly interested’ in 23 y/o Bundesliga star; averaged a goal contribution every other game this term – Plettenberg

Liverpool are ‘highly interested’ in Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom with the Bundesliga outfit ‘open to let him go’ this summer, that’s according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg on Twitter.

The 23-year-old, who has seven goals and four assists in 22 league games this term, is also attracting interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal with the ‘price expectation’ of any potential deal at €50m (£44m).

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is wanting to strengthen his options in the middle of the park this summer and the Denmark international is a player that would bring energy and creativity to the Merseysiders.

READ MORE: ‘Sell me Liverpool right now’ – Jason McAteer and Richard Keys embroiled in Jude Bellingham debate

The former Brondby man’s current deal with the German side expires in the summer of 2026 meaning the ball is firmly in their court when it comes to a transfer fee.

Plettenberg has also added that although Lindstrom is valued at €50m, the realistic fee that the Deutsche Bank Park outfit would demand is between €35-40m.

We were briefly linked with the Dane in January and with him reportedly being a boyhood Red a move to Merseyside will certainly be one that excites him.

Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount are the other names being strongly linked with a move to L4 this summer and it’ll be interesting to see what sort of business we complete as we look to ensure we’re as competitive as possible once again next term.

Check Plettenberg’s tweet out below via @Plettigoal on Twitter:

❗️X News #Lindström: Liverpool highly interested! Next to Arsenal. Understand both clubs were already in contact with Frankfurt about a transfer in summer. #SGE bosses open to let him go. Price expectation: €50m. Realistic: €35-40m. Poker has started. #LFC #AFC @SkySportDE 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/Qwh2LSfxxu — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 2, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!