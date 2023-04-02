Police investigation underway after Liverpool bus was attacked following Man City defeat

Police are investigating after a brick was thrown at Liverpool’s team bus following the Reds’ clash with Manchester City at the Etihad yesterday.

It’s believed that a window on the coach was cracked but no one was injured as Jurgen Klopp’s side headed back to Merseyside after a dismal 4-1 defeat.

Greater Manchester Police (via The Athletic), released the following statement regarding the incident: “Following today’s Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Liverpool, GMP received reports of criminal damage to Liverpool FC player’s coach.

“It is reported the incident took place at approximately 3.40pm (BST) on Ashton New Road close to the junction of Rowsley Street. There were no reports of any injuries and the Liverpool Club coaches were able to continue with their journey.

“An investigation has now been launched by Greater Manchester Police to identify and locate the offenders.”

It was a day to forget for Liverpool both on and off the pitch but the behaviour of some so-called supporters really is unacceptable.

City have insisted they’ll ‘support’ the police investigation while also releasing a statement condemning chants from their fans as the travelling Kop were targeted with renditions of ‘always the victims’ – another sickening incident, but one that we’re no longer surprised about.

“Manchester City are disappointed to have heard inappropriate chants from home fans during today’s game,” the statement read.

“We regret any offence these chants may have caused and will continue to work with supporters groups and officials from both clubs to eradicate hateful chanting from this fixture.”

Following our League Cup defeat to the Sky Blues at the Etihad back in December, both clubs released joint statements before and after the game to warn supporters about their behaviour and to condemn ‘a number of incidents’ that happened during the clash.

We had therefore received a reduced allocation for yesterday’s fixture and it’s therefore disappointing to hear of yet more stupid behaviour.

We certainly hope that the perpetrator(s) of yesterday’s bus attack are found and that the idiots who sang the vile chants can be educated and taught how much distress their actions cause to all of those affected by the Hillsborough disaster.

