(Video) Mo Salah handed a drink after being substituted despite currently fasting due to Ramadan

Mo Salah is one of many Muslims around the world currently fasting during daylight hours due to the holy period of Ramadan.

During the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims will usually eat before sunrise and then do not eat or drink anything again, including water, until after sunset.

It was therefore a surprise for many to see our No. 11 handed a drink yesterday when he was substituted during Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad.

The Egyptian King accepted the drink from one of Jurgen Klopp’s backroom staff but quickly put it on the floor without consuming anything.

A number of Liverpool players, including Salah, Ibou Konate and Naby Keita, will be allowed to break their fast during evening games in new rules created by the Premier League (as per talkSPORT) to respect those currently fasting.

The former Roma man’s fasting clearly slipped the mind of the Reds coach on this occasion and we wish all Muslims around the world a very pleasant Ramadan.

