Mo Salah makes ‘hungry’ Liverpool admission as ‘tough’ campaign continues

Mo Salah has claimed Liverpool’s poor campaign will make them ‘more hungry’ for success next season.

Despite the Egyptian King currently having 23 goals and 11 assists for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term (across all competitions), the Reds find themselves out of all competitions and seven points adrift of the top four.

Last seasons the Merseysiders were two games away from completing a glorious quadruple but they look a shadow of that side at the moment – with yesterday’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City another lacklustre performance to add to the list.

“It will make us more hungry next season,” Salah told BT Sport (as quoted by FourFourTwo). “It’s tough this season to feel you are out of all competitions, but this is football and we have to accept it.

“We need to bounce back next season, that is the best way.”

With the upcoming summer transfer market expected to be a busy one for Klopp and co as they undergo a rebuild at the club you’d like to think that things can only get better.

Missing out on the top four would be a huge blow for us, not only financially, but in terms of attracting the best players to Anfield ahead of next season, so it’s vital that we starting picking up some points.

Next up is a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Tuesday night before welcoming league leaders Arsenal to Anfield next weekend.

Although Salah is already speaking about next season, we still have eleven huge games to play to achieve a top four finish.

