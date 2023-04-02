‘Didn’t know what day it was’ – Shearer tears into Liverpool star who had a ‘torrid time’ at the Etihad

Alan Shearer has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘didn’t know what day it was’ as Liverpool slumped to a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad yesterday.

The Reds full-back was once again criticised for a lacklustre performance as Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered their third straight loss.

The Scouser, who was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the recent international break, was singled out for criticism after showing a lack of effort as Jack Grealish fired City’s fourth goal of the day past Alisson Becker to complete the rout.

“I thought the best player on the park was Jack Grealish,” Shearer told BBC’s Match of the Day (via HITC). “Playing with such confidence and a belief in his own ability now.

“He stretched Liverpool defensively. They just couldn’t handle him at all – he has the freedom to come inside and go down the outside. He was just magnificent in everything he did.

“He gave Trent (Alexander-Arnold) a torrid time at fullback. Trent didn’t know what day it was. He didn’t know where to go, what to do and how to handle him.

“Trent did know whether to get tight to him or show him down the line, in the end, he does neither – it was a brilliant run from de Bruyne (for Grealish’s goal). Trent doesn’t know where he is. Look where Trent starts and then finishes, he is 10 or 15 yards away from Grealish when he sticks the ball into the back of the net. He couldn’t cope with him.”

Alexander-Arnold’s critics are going stronger and stronger after each game.

The 24-year-old has redefined the right back position in recent years with his world-class passing ability but he’s continuing to get caught out defensively and it’s seriously costing the team.

Many supporters are calling for our No. 66 to be trialled in midfield – a position that he played for the club at Academy level – but Klopp appears to be against the idea.

It’s important to remember that the England international is not the only player underperforming for Liverpool this season, though – too many in a red shirt gave up at the Etihad yesterday and a huge reaction is needed against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

In regards to the transfer business that we’re hoping to complete this summer, strengthening our midfield is undoubtedly the main priority but it’ll be interesting to see whether the club look to bring in a new right back to offer serious competition to Trent.

